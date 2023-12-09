The Adamson girls' volleyball team. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University sustained its perfect start in the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball tournament, sweeping a listless UP Integrated School on Saturday at the Adamson Gym.

Behind a dominant performance from middle blocker Mary Grace Del Moral, Adamson cruised to a 24-8, 25-14, 25-18 triumph and improved to 5-0 in the season.

The Lady Baby Falcons had to recover from a slow start in Set 3 that saw them fall behind, 5-1. They pounced on the Fighting Maroons' errors, before Mishka Estrada ended the match with a soft hit.

"Sa game ngayon, marami pang ia-adjust sa laro ng mga bata," said Adamson coach JP Yude. "And No. 1 kasi, kumbaga i-conquer nila 'yung fear talaga nila, 'yung takot na magkamali, takot sa paglalaro."

Meanwhile, FEU-Diliman continued its winning ways in the UAAP Season 86 boys’ volleyball tournament with an easy 25-6, 25-17, 25-17 victory over UPIS to mark its fifth consecutive win.

Later in the afternoon, stellar net defense propelled National University Nazareth School past Adamson, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16.

Both FEU and NUNS continued to share the second spot with identical 5-1 records. UPIS dropped to seventh place with a 1-5 card while Adamson remained in fourth place with an even 3-3 record.

