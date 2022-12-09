PBA: Magnolia overcomes Phoenix to clinch semis ticket

Magnolia had to grind it out to secure a 102-95 win against Phoenix at the PhilSports Arena on Friday to secure a trip to the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals.

Calvin Abueva led the way for the Hotshots in the fourth quarter to finish with19 points and 5 rebounds.

Nick Rakocevic added 18 markers, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists to ensure Magnolia's march to the semifinal round.

They will face the victor in the Ginebra-NorthPort playoff series.

