Bay Area got the job done against Rain or Shine to nab the first semifinal berth in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday at Philsports Arena.

The Dragons went all out against the Painters for a dominant 126-96 win.

Hayden Blankley exploded for 47 points for Bay Area, which also got 32 points and 8 rebounds from Andrew Nicholson.

(More details to follow.)

