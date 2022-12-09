NCAA suspends Letran's Tolentino, warns Javillonar

Colegio de San Juan de Letran will be missing Kyle Tolentino after he got slapped with a suspension due to an infraction in Game 1 of the NCAA men's basketball finals with De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB).

The NCAA announced that after a thorough review, it was found that Tolentino “occupied the landing spot” of CSB's Miguel Oczon.

As a result Oczon suffered a right ankle sprain just two minutes into the first quarter.

The suspension meant Tolentino is barred from playing in Game 2 of the NCAA finals.

The NCAA also warned Letran's Paolo Javillonar for unsportsmanlike behavior as he was seen touching CSB's Will Gozum's rear during the third quarter, which was apparently a ploy to distract Gozum.

“He touched the private part of Gozum, in violation of applicable rules under the NCAA Manual of Operations on making provocative gestures; using foul gestures, and taunting and making fun of another player or person,” the NCAA said in its statement.

Javillonar was ordered to issue an apology and render community service.

“Javillonar was directed to consistently observe the core values of the athletic association in promoting camaraderie, good values and friendly athletic competition,” the league said.