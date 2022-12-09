Jeremy Pacatiw during his ONE 164 bantamweight MMA match against Tial Thang at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw was elated to bounce back and submit Tial Thang via triangle choke on the main card of ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks on Saturday.

Coming off a disappointing loss to Fabricio Andrade in his last outing, The Juggernaut promised a better performance, and he lived up to his words.

Fans expected Pacatiw to stand and bang with Tial Thang, but he turned to his ground game, effectively luring the Burmese-American into his guard, where he locked up the triangle choke to get the submission win in the second round as the jampacked Mall of Asia Arena erupted in jubilation.

While it was surprising to see Pacatiw pull off the choke, he insisted that he’s far from shocked, as he was practicing that technique during training camp.

“As a martial artist we need to train everything, not only in one arsenal. This is mixed martial arts, and it’s composed of a lot of disciplines,” Pacatiw said.

“With the proper and right people in the gym, we trained and honed our [skills], we kept on grinding, and repetition [was] key. That’s it, that’s why I was able to execute the triangle.

“It wasn’t the game plan, but it just came, so I saw it as an opportunity and I took it.”

His win was so impressive that he became the second Team Lakay fighter that night to get the $50,000 performance bonus from ONE. Jhanlo Sangiao was the other fighter to get the incentive.

“Having that bonus is life changing because as a martial artist, it’s very hard,” he said.

“We’re very blessed. We are thankful to sir (ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong) because we impressed him and he gave us a 50K bonus in return. I’m very speechless.”

While it was a proud and bountiful moment for Pacatiw, he witnessed five of his teammates lose on that day, starting with Eduard Folayang at ONE on Prime Video 5, then Jenelyn Olsim, Adonis Sevilleno, Geje Eustaquio, and former ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio.

The losses once again intensified questions about Folayang and Eustaquio’s future, but Pacatiw knows that they still have a lot left to give, and as a teammate, he promises to back them up the rest of the way.

“I guess we need to comfort them. They’ve helped us a lot, not only in training but also when it comes to advice. They shared their knowledge and skill, and we still believe that it’s still not the end of their careers,” he said.

“We believe that they still have the skills to show, and in God’s time he will give it to our seniors. We believe in them.”