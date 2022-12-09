M4: Blacklist to keep eyes peeled ahead of world title defense

Blacklist International carry their world championship trophy in Singapore last December 20. Courtesy: Moonton Games

After being sent to the lower bracket in last year's world championship series, reigning world title holder Blacklist International wants to make its title defense a little easier.

Now, the multi-titled team wants to keep its eyes peeled for potential underdogs, citing lessons learned from its last M-series run in Singapore.

"Expect the unexpected. Natuto kami sa M3 na [bumaba sa lower bracket] sa BTK na masasabing naghanda. Ngayon nagsisimulang maghanda and practice ang ka-bracket and sigurado sa 'min sila nakatingin dahil ang iniisip nila kami ang mananalo," head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza said in a virtual press conference, Friday afternoon.

Blacklist, at the time, lost, 3-2, to the North American squad, squandering a twice-to-beat bonus it incurred in the group stages of the world championship in Singapore.

Blacklist has a lot on its plate at the moment, as it banners national esports team Sibol at the International Esports Federation World Championships.

It is looking to adjust and shake off the fatigue as it prepares to fly back to the Philippines for the holidays, and then back to Jakarta, for the M-series.

On top of that, the participants are expected to brace themselves for another game patch, which can potentially reset their progress practice.

Another plan is to form out of pocket strategies against the underdog teams, particularly against Cambodian champs Burn x Team Flash, and Falcon, a dark horse team that dominated the world championships.

"Ang pinaka-best na gagawin ay mag-ready ng mga laro at strategy na best of 1 para sa ganoon hindi na namin kailangang bumawi sa nakakatalo sa 'min. Kailangan talaga maghanda ng out of the world strategy para makahanda," Bon Chan said.

Another thing they are preparing for is the passionate, Indonesian crowd who are there to cheer for host teams Onic Esports and RRQ Hoshi.

"Sanay na kami sa crowd talaga kahit MPL S10 kasi nakikita ang crowd, naririnig, so medyo sanay. Maninibago lang kasi hindi namin alam kung gaano karami ang magchi-cheer sa Blacklist. Kung cheer man ng mas malakas ang kalaban, sanay na tayo doon."

Blacklist will kick-start its world title defense on New Year's Day in 2023 against Incendio Supremacy, at 2 p.m. Indonesia time (3 p.m. in the Philippines).