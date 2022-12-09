Home  >  Sports

IESF: Dota 2 bets enter grand finals, near gold medal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 09 2022 01:37 PM

Courtesy: Sibol 
Courtesy: Sibol 

Sibol's Dota 2 bets booked a grand finals ticket in the International Esports Federation (IESF) world championships held Bali, Indonesia. 

This comes after they defeated Laos, which was sent to the brink of elimination in the lower bracket, 2-1. 

Akashi, Lewis, jwl, Erice, and Grimzx are now closer the coveted gold medal and the $50,000 (around P2.7 million) grand prize.

As the first grand finalists, they immediately enjoy a 1-0 cushion against their opponents. 

They await their opponent, with the lower bracket qualification rounds still ongoing. 

Read More:  Dota 2   Philippines   Sibol   GrindSky Esports   Polaris Esports  