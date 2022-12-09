Courtesy: Sibol

Sibol's Dota 2 bets booked a grand finals ticket in the International Esports Federation (IESF) world championships held Bali, Indonesia.

This comes after they defeated Laos, which was sent to the brink of elimination in the lower bracket, 2-1.

Akashi, Lewis, jwl, Erice, and Grimzx are now closer the coveted gold medal and the $50,000 (around P2.7 million) grand prize.

As the first grand finalists, they immediately enjoy a 1-0 cushion against their opponents.

They await their opponent, with the lower bracket qualification rounds still ongoing.