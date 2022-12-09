Boxing: Stage is set for Pacquiao-Yoo exhibition fight

From Manny Pacquiao's Facebook page

Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is all set for his exhibition match against South Korean martial artist DK Yoo on Sunday (Manila time).

The six-round boxing match will take place at the Korea international Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea with over 30,000 people expected to be in attendance.

Pacquiao, who retired from professional boxing with a 62-8-2 record, has said he will use the earnings from this exhibition match to help build homes for the unfortunate.

His last fight took place in August 2021 when he lost via unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas for the WBA (super) welterweight title.

The Filipino’s opponent is DK Yoo, a 42-year old self-defense instructor and martial arts practitioner who previously competed in a non-scoring exhibition bout against MMA fighter Bradley Scott.

Yoo has said that while the Filipino is the overwhelming favorite, he will give Pacquiao trouble because of his size – he stands 5-foot-10 --- and athleticism.

The exhibition match will be available as a pay-per-view event on TapGo TV (app.tapgo.tv/home). The event begins at 11 a.m.



The co-main event pits American Olympian Nico Hernandez (8-0) who won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics against Jae Young Kim (6-1-1) in an eight-round match.

The undercards schedule is as follows:

South Korean Min Wook Kim (16-1) battles American Marcus Davidson (5-0) in a six-round match.

California native Sean Garcia (6-0) takes on Seung-Ho Yang (2-1-1) in a four-round match.

Las Vegas-born Maurice Lee (13-1-2) battles Korea’s Shin-Yong Kim (4-3-1) in six rounds, and Marcell Davidson (3-0) collides with Korean Yoon-Bin Han (2-0) in a four-round affair.

