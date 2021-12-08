Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Senator Manny Pacquiao said on Wednesday he wasn't considering returning to boxing should he fail in his 2022 presidential bid.

“Wala na po sa isipan ko pag-comeback sa boxing. Natapos ko na boxing career ko,” Pacquiao said.

(A boxing comeback is not on mind anymore. I finished my boxing career.)

Pacquiao announced his retirement from boxing in late September.

“At least nakapagbigay ako, nakapag-ambag ako ng karangalan sa ating bansa at nakapagtalaga tayo ng record ng history ng boxing. Masaya na po ako doon,” he said.

(At least I contributed and gave honor to the country and was able to make record history in boxing. I am happy with that.)

Pacquiao was the first to file a certificate of candidacy for president in October. He is running under the banner of Probinsya Muna Development Initiative (PROMDI).

The senator also stressed that only God can make him back out from the presidential race when asked if he were open to withdraw his presidential bid for the opposition to win.

“Ang tanging makakapag back out sa akin kung may instruction ang Panginoon sa akin na wag akong tumuloy,” he said.

But if he does not succeed, Pacquiao is looking at farming and spending more time with his family.

“Ang gagawin ko mayroon naman akong pamilya, mag-focus ako sa mga anak ko and then ’yung konting maliit na business namin mag focus na rin, saka magtanim sa farm namin,” he said.

(I will focus on my children, our small business and plant in our farm.)

