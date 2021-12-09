Real Madrid's players pose prior to the UEFA Women's Champions League Group B football match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid on November 18, 2021. File photo. Pierre-Philippe Marcou, AFP

PARIS, France -- Real Madrid made it into the Women's Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday but Chelsea still have work to do after last season's finalists were held to a goalless draw by Juventus.

The stalemate in London left Group A in a state of uncertainty ahead of next week's closing round.

Chelsea are on 11 points with Juve lying second on eight. Wolfsburg, also on eight points, are in third place.

Wolfsburg, who kept their hopes of qualifying alive with a 3-0 win over Servette, face Chelsea on matchday six.

In Group B already-qualified Paris Saint-Germain dished out a 6-0 beating to Ukrainian side Kharkiv to extend their winning run to five and 19 goals without reply.

Real Madrid joined them in the last eight after securing the runners-up spot with a 3-0 win over by Breidablik in Iceland.

Thursday's action includes holders Barcelona, already assured their escape from Group C, at Arsenal with the game being played at the Emirates Stadium.

