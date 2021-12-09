PH pair falls to Aussies in beach volleyball U19 tilt

Filipino beach volleyball stars Jayrack de la Noche and Alexander Iraya. PNVF photo.

The Philippines' pair of Jayrack de la Noche and Alexander Iraya could not recover from a slim loss in the first set and dropped a 20-22, 9-21 defeat against Australia's Jack Pearse and Lucas Josefsen in the FIVB Beach Volleyball U19 World Championships in Phuket, Thailand on Wednesday.

After a tight first set, Josefen and Pearse found their bearing in the second set to post their second straight win in Pool H.

Josefen was a quarterfinalist in the Third Asian U19 Championships in Nakhon Pathom last July, albeit with a different partner.

Australia also struggled in the first set before beating Estonia's Karmo Saviauk and Kaur Erik Kais, 23-21, 21-10, in Tuesday's first match.

De la Noche and Iraya pushed Pearse and Josefen to the limits in the extended opening set only to fall short.

De la Noche and Iraya, who also bowed to Thailand's Narakorn Chumaphai and Veerayut Sopati, 15-21, 19-21, on opening day, will face Saviauk and Kais in a must-win match at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday to clinch a spot in the round of 24.

The Estonians beat the Thais, 21-19, 16-21, 15-13, to tie their victims in second place at 1-1 won-lost, giving the Aussies the solo lead in their bracket.

