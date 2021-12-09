Elien Rose Perez of the Philippines competes in the women's 48kg weightlifting event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 20, 2018. File photo. Money Sharma, AFP.

No Filipino has yet reached the podium in the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships after two days of competition in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

On Wednesday, Mary Flor Diaz, cousin of Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz, was a DNF (did not finish) in the women's 45kg after failing all her lifts in the snatch.

Diaz registered no-lifts on three attempts of 65kg, before successfully lifting 77kg and 80kg in the clean and jerk. She no-lifted again in her final attempt of 83kg.

Thailand's Thunya Sukcharoen won two golds and a silver in the weight class, after topping the snatch with a lift of 77kg and placing second in the clean and jerk by lifting 95kg in her second attempt. Her total of 172kg topped the division.

Colombia's Manuela Berrío took gold in the clean and jerk, lifting 95kg in her first attempt, and bronze in the snatch with a lift of 75kg. Her total of 170kg was good for silver.

Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan took silver in the snatch (76kg), and bronze in the clean and jerk (93kg). Her total of 169kg gave her another bronze.

In the women's 49kg, Elien Perez was tied for seventh and eighth with a total of 166kg, the same combined weight lifted by Turkmenistan's Bagul Berdyyeva.

Perez lifted 73kg in the snatch and 93kg in the clean and jerk.

Another Thai lifter, Surodchana Khambao, dominated the weight class as she won three golds by lifting 86kg in the snatch, 105 in the clean and jerk, for a total of 191kg.

Japan's Rira Suzuki (179kg total) and Ibuki Takahashi (172 kg total) took silver and bronze, respectively.

Fernando Agad was the first Filipino to see action, competing in the men's 55kg on Tuesday. He placed seventh overall with a total lift of 239kg, from 108kg in the snatch and 131kg in the clean and jerk.

Kazakhstan's Arli Chontey won gold with a total of 260kg, after lifting 118kg in the snatch and 142kg in the clean and jerk. Thailand's Thada Somboon-uan took silver, and Angel Rusev of Bulgaria completed the podium.

The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas sent 10 lifters -- six women and four men -- to the event. Diaz, who won the country's first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo earlier this year, is skipping the world championships.

Still to compete are: John Ceniza (men's 61kg), Dave Pacaldo (men's 67kg), Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando (women's 59kg), Margaret Colonia (women's 64kg), Kristel Macrohon (women's 71kg), Vanessa Sarno (women's 71kg), and John Dexter Tabique (men's 96kg).