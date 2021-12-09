NBA: Luka Doncic leads Mavs past Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Petre Thomas, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Luka Doncic made five 3-pointers and scored 26 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks ended the Memphis Grizzlies' five-game winning streak with a 104-96 victory on Wednesday.

Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and Reggie Bullock had 15 for Dallas, which snapped a three-game losing skid after outscoring the Grizzlies 28-21 in the fourth quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead Memphis while Dillon Brooks scored 15 points before being ejected in the game's final minute. Desmond Bane had 14 points and De'Anthony Melton added 13.

Memphis shot 9 of 31 (29 percent) from 3-point range and lost for the first time since leading scorer Ja Morant was sidelined with a left knee injury on Nov. 26.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Doncic, who has scored at least 20 points in 15 straight games, committed a game-high nine turnovers but had eight rebounds and seven assists.

After not trailing at any point during their win streak, the Grizzlies ended the first quarter down 26-25.

Brooks crossed up Bullock and scored to put Memphis ahead 49-37 with 2:59 left in the half. Dallas responded with an 11-3 run to pull within 52-48 at the break.

Doncic scored 10 points before picking up his sixth technical foul of the season at the end of the half.

Memphis led by seven early in the third quarter before Bullock hit a 3-pointer to cap a 15-5 run and put Dallas ahead 63-60 with 7:55 left in the period.

The Mavericks carried a 76-75 lead into the fourth quarter and moved ahead 86-79 on Doncic's 3-pointer with 6:58 remaining.

Doncic drained another trey with 5:27 left to put the Mavericks ahead 90-81.

Dallas, which squandered a 17-point lead in Tuesday's 102-99 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, maintained its lead in the final quarter and pulled ahead 100-86 on Porzingis' dunk with 2:55 to play.

The teams were meeting for the second time in five days after the Grizzlies led wire-to-wire in a 97-90 victory in Dallas last Saturday.