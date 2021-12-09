Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) moves the ball against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Staples Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The short-handed Los Angeles Clippers used their own Boston to upend the visiting Celtics 114-111 on Wednesday.

With Paul George out because of a bruised right elbow, rookie Brandon Boston Jr. scored a career-high 27 points as the Clippers held on to earn their third win in four games.

Marcus Morris Sr. added 20 points for Los Angeles, and Reggie Jackson had 17.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Celtics, while Dennis Schroder added 19 points as Boston lost back-to-back games at Los Angeles. The Celtics, who fell 117-102 to the Lakers on Tuesday, have dropped three of four to open a five-game road trip.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Playing in just his 13th career game, Boston Jr. shot 9 of 13 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range in 25 minutes off the bench. He scored 18 points in the second quarter alone to pass his previous game high of 13.

The Celtics led 28-24 after one quarter, but the Clippers took over in the second quarter and took a 63-51 lead into the break. Boston Jr. hit a turnaround 3-pointer from 28 feet as the halftime buzzer sounded.

The Clippers pushed their advantage to as many as 21 at 76-55 with 7:17 remaining in the third quarter after two Boston Jr. free throws. The Celtics made their charge with a 20-3 run in less than five minutes, pulling within 79-75 with 2:22 remaining in the quarter.

The Clippers led 87-78 after three quarters and were up 102-87 with 5:38 to play after a Morris basket, but the Celtics made another charge, starting with a 10-0 run.

They rallied to within a point at 112-111 with 9.3 seconds remaining before the Clippers got two free throws from Ivica Zubac and held on.

Los Angeles' Nicolas Batum returned from COVID-19 protocols to play 14 minutes of his first game since Nov. 19, though he didn't score. Terance Mann and Zubac each had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, and Luke Kennard scored 15 points.

Josh Richardson had 17 points for the Celtics, and Marcus Smart added 16.