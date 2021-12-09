FC Tokyo, the team that Marck Espejo plays for, will suspend its volleyball activities in May 2022. Photo courtesy of FC Tokyo.

Filipino volleyball star Marck Espejo will be on the hunt for a new team at the end of the V.League season.

This, as his current squad, FC Tokyo, announced on Wednesday that it is "suspending its activities" by the end of May 2022.

"As a result of comprehensive consideration of changes in the surrounding business environment, the possibility of medium- to long-term business growth, and measures for commercialization and sophistication plans for the future of the V.League, it was decided that we will suspend activities," the team said in a statement.

Espejo signed with FC Tokyo in June, after stints in Thailand with Visakha and Bahrain with Bani Jamra. The former UAAP Most Valuable Player previously played in the V.League for the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler.

FC Tokyo is currently in eighth place in Division 1 of the 2021-22 V.League season, compiling a 4-10 win-loss record.

FC Tokyo, owned by Tokyo Gas, was founded in 1948. It earned promotion to Division 1 in 2009 after winning the V.Challenge.

