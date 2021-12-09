PBA legend Ronnie Magsanoc believes the level of play in the PBA 3X3 begins to pick up as they try to develop a batch of players to become half court specialists.

Magsanoc, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas 3×3 Program Director, said he likes what he is seeing in the competition.

“The more games that they play against each other, the more familiar they will be and the harder the games will be won. That is exactly what we are seeing right now. As a fan, ito yung hinahanap mo na anything can happen, any team can win, and any team can get to the top at any given leg,” he said in the federation's website.

Proving Magsanoc's assessment is a new champion being declared in each of the four PBA 3X3 legs. TNT Tropang Giga won the first title, followed by Meralco Bolts in the second leg, Sista Super Sealers won the third, before Purefoods ruled in the latest event.

He wasn't also surprised with the high quality of play despite several players strutting their wares in 3×3 basketball for the first time.

Magsanoc was impressed by the likes of Terrafirma’s Terrence Tumalip, TNT’s Almond Vosotros, Meralco’s Tonino Gonzaga, Platinum’s Chris De Chaves, Sista’s Leo De Vera, and Joseph Eriobu of Purefoods.

“Among others those are just six of the top players. Itong mga to bukod-tangi kasi sila yung nanguna sa scoring list after three legs,” he explained. “Wala pa dyan sina Jeremiah Gray (TNT), sila Brandon Rosser (Limitless).

“Pero sa ngayon, we want to develop dedicated 3×3 specialists,” Magsanoc said. “We want to be a destination competition. And we want to increase and trumpet the awareness for the game, na siyang pinakapakete talaga ng PBA 3×3; yung mga manlalaro, yung mga laro para itulak ang individual rankings para tumaas ang team rankings para makatulong sa federation rankings para sa karera sa Olympics of 2024.”