Mylene Paat in action for the Philippines in the AVC Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championships. File photo. Eddy Phongphakthana, Asian Volleyball Confederation

Filipina spiker Mylene Paat had her moments, but her new team Nakhon Ratchasima fell short in their first game of the Volleyball Thailand League on Wednesday night at the MMC Hall The Mall Bang Kapi.

Diamond Food, the defending league champions, seized a thrilling 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15 triumph over Nakhon Ratchasima for a strong start to their title defense.

The lefty Paat, who signed a contract with the Thai club in late November, showcased her abilities on both ends of the floor in the loss.

Paat signed with Nakhon Ratchasima after her stint with the Philippines in the AVC Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championships in October.

The Thai club finished second in the competition, beating the Philippines' Team Choco Mucho along the way.

Next up for Nakhon Ratchasima is Khon Kaen Star VC on December 23.