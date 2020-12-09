PBA: TNT's Castro, Parks doubtful for Game 5

TNT's Ray Parks and Jayson Castro. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT Tropang Giga may have to play a do-or-die game without two key players.

According to team manager Gabby Cui, both Ray Parks Jr. and Jayson Castro are "doubtful" for Game 5 of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup Finals, set for Wednesday night at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Tropang Giga have their backs against the wall as they are down 3-1 to Barangay Ginebra in the best-of-seven series.

Parks has not played since Game 2 after sustaining a left calf strain in TNT's overtime loss in Game 1. Castro, for his part, exited in the third quarter of Game 4 last Sunday when he aggravated a knee injury.

The veteran point guard is dealing with bone spurs that cause pain in his knee whenever he lands with impact.

A source informed ABS-CBN News that neither player practiced on Tuesday.

Parks was TNT's leading scorer in the elimination rounds at 20.1 points, along with 8.2 rebounds per game. He had 20 points in Game 1 for the Tropang Giga.

Castro, hobbled by his knee injury, is averaging 10.5 points, 5.75 assists, and 2.75 boards in the finals.

