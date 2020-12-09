PBA: Finals MVP Tenorio was Ginebra's 'driving force' in bubble

Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio was the Finals MVP of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- When the PBA season restarted in October, LA Tenorio was far from his best, having gone through an appendectomy that put his famed Iron Man streak at risk.

He ended it with his record of consecutive games played still intact, and with two more trophies to add to his collection. The veteran point guard worked his way into shape as the Philippine Cup progressed, and was at his best by the time Barangay Ginebra made it to the Finals against TNT Tropang Giga.

In five games, he averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 assists, while providing the Gin Kings with his trademark brand of leadership and displaying tremendous poise in the clutch. For his efforts, he earned Finals MVP honors for the fourth time in his career.

"All-Filipino championship lang 'yung hiniling ko sa Panginoon," said Tenorio, as this was the first time he had won the Philippine Cup crown in his 14 seasons in the league. "Pero binigyan pa ako ng bonus."

It was a special championship in more ways than one for Tenorio, and he was grateful to his teammates for their support as he recovered from surgery and worked to regain his fitness.

"Sinuportahan talaga nila ako, 'yung time na kailangan ko maghabol, our training staff, our PTs, our coaching staff and especially kay Coach Tim (Cone)," he said.

"Talagang binigyan niya ako ng chance ulit to play kahit meron akong karamdaman," added Tenorio, who has now played a stunning 663 consecutive games in his career, having not missed a single game since entering the league.

Throughout the series, Cone had shown great trust in Tenorio and the "Tinyente'' repaid him again and again. In Game 2, Cone kept Tenorio on the floor despite going scoreless for most of the game, and the point guard went on to make five free throws in the final 30 seconds to ice their win. In Game 4, Tenorio hit the big shots down the stretch to keep the Tropang Giga at bay after they had clawed their way back from 18 points down.

Yet his performance on the court wasn't the only reason that Tenorio deserved the Finals MVP trophy, said Cone.

"You know, right after the game, we hugged, and he came up to me and said, 'Finally, I told you we'd get this All-Filipino', as we hugged," the coach revealed. "The last time we hugged was in the (PBA Governors' Cup) championship, and he said to me, when we hugged that 'This was nice, coach, but we have to win the All-Filipino."

"And so, he was the driving force through this whole bubble," Cone stressed.

Even when Tenorio was still recovering from his appendectomy, he made sure to emphasize the importance of the All-Filipino conference, and the golden opportunity that Ginebra had inside the bubble.

"He hadn't won one, we hadn't won one in a long time," said Cone. "So he drove us, motivationally, throughout this whole tournament."

"And that's why more than just the points, the shots or whatever, to me that's why he was our MVP of this bubble," he added.

It was a remarkable campaign for a player who entered the bubble at just 30% fitness, according to his own coach's estimate. Cone would reveal, over the course of the season, that there were times that Tenorio would be late to arrive at their team bus because he needed to have his wounds cleaned. Early on, he limited the veteran's minutes, wary of the pain that he may be in.

"He still figured out a way to battle through it," said Cone.

"LA really was our driving force. The leader that was really pushing for this championship the whole way."