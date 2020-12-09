NFL reports 45 new COVID cases in league-wide testing

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. Chris Delmas, AFP.

The NFL and NFL Players Association reported 45 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from about 75 each of the past two weeks.

Testing for the period from Nov. 29-Dec. 5 resulted in 18 positive tests among players and 27 among other personnel.

On this latest report, the league and union said 41,669 tests were administered to a total of 7,012 players and team personnel. Among those, 16,475 tests were administered to 2,427 players and 25,194 tests were given to 4,585 personnel.

Since monitoring began Aug. 1, 173 players and 297 other personnel have had confirmed positives for COVID-19. Approximately 757,100 tests have been administered through Nov. 28.

The NFL enacted intensive protocols last month to help mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19 within the league.