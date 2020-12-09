MMA: Skidding Jomary Torres commits to working during Christmas break

Jomary Torres said she would like to find the right formula to get off her current career slump, even if it means working during the holidays.

Torres fell to her fifth career defeat in the hands Ritu Phogat of India over the weekend.

Phogat trapped her in a crucifix, before raining elbows on her face and forcing a TKO win in the first round of their ONE bout.

"Ang game plan namin ay depensahan ang wrestling niya at mag-ground and pound pero di kami nakaescape," Torres said.

The Pinay atomweight made an early splash in the ONE Championship circle by compiling 4 straight victories.

But a downward spiral ensued after tasting her first career defeat against Pricillia Gaol in 2018.

"Nakaapekto rin kasi ang sunod suinod ang talo ko. Pero bounce back pa rin kung bibigyan ako ng laban ready pa rin ako," Torres said, adding that the lockdown caused by COVID-19 also affected her preparations.

Training had become limited and sponsorships scarce since most businesses were also affected by the pandemic, she said.

"Ilang months na rin ang lockdown, naging mahirap ding maghanap ng sponsors," she said. "Pero kahit may lockdown nagensayo kahit mahirap pero tuloy pa rin ang training."

Torres said she would have to skip vacation to focus on improving.

"After nitong laban na ito tuloy pa rin training, wala pa ring vacation, kahit gusto kong umuwi sa amin. Kailangan ko pa ring magtraining para maimprove ang skills," she said.