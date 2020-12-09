MMA: After ONE debut, Drex Zamboanga seeks title shot in 2021

Drex Zamboanga celebrates after a successful ONE Championship debut. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- After making a successful debut in ONE Championship last August, Filipino fighter Drex Zamboanga wants to accomplish bigger goals in 2021.

This includes a run at a world title -- be it in the flyweight division or in a higher weight class.

"I learned that in order to continue evolving as a fighter, perfecting the game plan is the key to victory. Selecting the right team is very important," said Zamboanga, who remains in Thailand together with sister Denice, the top contender in ONE's stacked atomweight division.

The two have been in Thailand for months and are unable to return to the Philippines due to travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They expect to stay in Bangkok for the rest of the year.

Though it's not the perfect situation for the Zamboanga siblings, it gives them the opportunity to stay active and keep training at Marrok Force. It also allows them to figure out a game plan for 2021, where both of them expect to have big fights in ONE Championship.

"My goal is to become a world champion," Zamboanga declared. "I won't be satisfied until I have reached that goal."

"I will do everything in my power to overcome any challenge that is put in front of me," he vowed.

Zamboanga made his debut in the flyweight division, winning via submission against Thailand's Detchadin Srosirisuphathin.

While he made an impression at the weight class, Zamboanga said he also wants to move up in weight at some point. Already, he is eyeing the star-studded bantamweight division.

"I think any fighter in the bantamweight division is good. They are all great fighters," he said.

In the meantime, Zamboanga plans to enjoy the holidays with his sister and their teammates, who are also away from home.

"All things considered, 2020 has been great," said Zamboanga. "I had my first fight with ONE Championship and I was quite satisfied with the result. My training this year has gone great."

