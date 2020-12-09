GAB caps successful 2020 with Pro Sports Summit

MANILA, Philippines -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) celebrated a milestone over the weekend when it held the second annual Professional Sports Summit, with more than 280 stakeholders attending the event via Zoom and over Facebook live.

The summit carried the theme "Innovative Leadership in Crisis" and featured talks from Senator Joel Villanueva and Senator Sonny Angara.

International guests who attended the online summit included WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC Cares International chairperson Jill Diamond, former PBA Best Import-turned-school dean Sean Chambers, sports psychologist and John F. Kennedy University alumna Dr. Sheryll Casuga.

The event "exceeded our expectations," said GAB chairman Baham Mitra.

"During the start of the year when the pandemic has started, the future of sports was very dark and with no hope in sight," he said.

"Who would have known at the end of the year and even in the midst of the pandemic, the GAB family would grow into having to welcome and embrace more members of its pro sports family?" he added.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, GAB not only pulled off the summit but welcomed several new members into its fold. Just this year, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, the National Basketball League, the Women's National Basketball League, and the Premier Volleyball League all turned professional.

"This year has been more than fruitful for the agency," said Mitra.

"We have been able to have so much with the help of our stakeholders, media friends, government agencies who helped us push for sports resumption to continue to provide livelihoods to the ProSports industry and entertainment to the Filipino fans," he added.

Several speakers shared their best practices and gave inspirational talks to the virtual audience, including chess grandmaster Eugene Torre, boxing legend Gerry Penalosa, and pool legends Efren "Bata" Reyes and Django Bustamante.

