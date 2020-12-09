FIBA names Dwight Ramos among most improved players after November qualifiers

Dwight Ramos averaged 16.5 points for Gilas Pilipinas in the November 2020 qualifying window. FIBA.basketball

Dwight Ramos continues to gain recognition for his superb showing for the Philippines in the recently concluded window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Ramos led Gilas Pilipinas in scoring in the bubble held in Manama, Bahrain, averaging 16.5 points and six rebounds in their two victories over Thailand.

In two games, he missed just six of the 17 field goals that he attempted, and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in their first game, a 93-61 win.

FIBA, in a compilation of players who "made the biggest leap" in the Asia Cup bubbles, noted that Ramos "went from 'that kid who should be pretty good soon' to 'Mr. Perfect' in less than a year."

Ramos, who will play collegiate basketball for Ateneo de Manila University, was also part of the Gilas roster when it crushed Indonesia in February, 100-70. In that game, he had five points and five rebounds off the bench, playing just 16 minutes.

In the Bahrain bubble, however, Ramos took on a bigger role and showed he was more than ready for the challenge.

"He was given a shot with increased playing time in the bubble and the results point to him getting even more minutes down the road," FIBA noted.

Ramos' perfect game was "outstanding," but it was just one sign of his constant improvement and progress since he first put on the Pilipinas jersey, it said.

"The Philippines are loaded with high-level talent throughout their talent pool," FIBA said. "To be projected as a key player of that pool in the near future says a lot about a young player and that's something they are saying about Ramos after his play in the bubble."

Ramos has gained plenty of praise from the Gilas coaching staff and even the president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) after his performance in Bahrain. In a recent appearance on "Sports Page," SBP president Al Panlilio called him a "revelation."

"I've heard about him, but never really seen him play. I think he's done well," said Panlilio.

The player himself has consistently sought to downplay his impressive game, however.

"I will say it's pretty solid," Ramos said of how he played in the bubble. "(I'm) still getting used to playing with everybody, so it is just a solid effort."

"Got a lot to improve on. It's just a lot of improvement still needed, but it is solid," he added during an appearance on the Prospects Podcast last week.

Other players who made it to FIBA's list are: Thailand's Chanatip Jakrawan, who had 34 points and 12 rebounds against Gilas in their second game; Mohammed Al-Khafaji of Iraq; Mohammed Alsuwailem of Saudi Arabia; and Muzamil Hamoda of Bahrain.

