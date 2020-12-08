Donaire’s experience key vs opponent 10 years his junior, says analyst

Watch more in iWantTFC

Former world champion Nonito Donaire will have no trouble giving the younger Emmanuel Rodriguez a tough night despite being the older fighter, according to fight analyst Nissi Icasiano.

Icasiano said Donaire, despite his age, is a special kind of fighter.

"Boxers like Emmanuel Rodriguez . . . Yes, he is a good boxer, but Donaire is different from the rest," he said.

"He has fought as high as featherweight, but it's unusual for boxers to move up 2 weight classes higher, then move back 2 classes lower."

On December 19, Donaire, 38, will be squaring off against Puerto Rican Rodriguez, 28, for the vacant WBC bantamweight crown.

Icasiano said Donaire's recent fight against Japan's boxing superstar Naoya Inoue is proof of his caliber.

The Filipino Flash may have lost a bruising battle against the Japanese knockout artist, but he has exposed Inoue.

"If you're going to compare, Emmanuel Rodriguez lasted only 2 rounds against Inoue. But Donaire showed to the world Inoue is human after all. he could be hurt. That's how special Nonito Donaire is," Icasiano said.

"He's a grizzled veteran who could give young fighters a good spanking before they earn their stripes."

Donaire will be facing Rodriguez at Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Connecticut.