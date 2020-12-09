Donaire feels he’s back after going toe to toe vs Naoya Inoue

Four-division former world champion Nonito Donaire Jr. believes that, despite his defeat, his entertaining bout against Naoya Inoue in 2019 has had his juices flowing again.

Donaire went home with a decision loss versus Inoue, but he has proven he could hurt Inoue despite being 10 years older than the fearsome Japanese puncher.

“I had this kid running, and no one makes this kid run. When I hurt him when he got cut, he kept coming back with great punches, but I was like it hurt, but it didn’t hurt enough to take me out. I can take it, this is going to be a good fight. I was really having fun,” Donaire said in an articles posted on BoxingScene.com.

Prior to facing Inoue, Donaire, 38, had been viewed as somebody whose skills had deteriorated steeply.

But the California-based Filipino connected a right uppercut-left hook that hurt Inoue.

The Japanese had to come back strong, dropping Donaire with a body shot in the 11th, before squeezing out a decision victory.

“For maybe half a year it haunted me,” he said.

“But with the pandemic, I started to realize what I lacked – my killer instinct. Usually, people when I hurt them they are done and over with, but that didn’t happen. But I believe the last fight (the Inoue fight) brought back me. The lack of killer instinct caused me the fight, but it also caused me to realise where I can be again.”

Donaire said he wanted to fight Inoue one more time and his WBC bantamweight title fight against Emmanuel Rodriguez might just be the key this December 19.

The fight will take place at Uncasville, Connecticut.

“We gotta do it again, that’s it!” said Donaire on a potential Inoue-Donaire part 2.