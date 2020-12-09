Boxing: Possibly 2 more pro fights for Eumir Marcial ahead of Olympics

Expect Eumir Marcial to get a couple more of fights before he climbs the Olympic stage if he hurdles his opponent this December 17.

The heavy-handed Filipino middleweight is set to make his pro debut against Andrew Whitfield in a 4-round middleweight bout at LA Live's Microsoft Theater.

"I am very excited to see Eumir turn professional because it is an important step in gaining valuable experience for his Olympics campaign. It's essential preparation to compete at the highest level for the 2021 summer games in Tokyo," said Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions.

Marcial, currently training at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym, signed with Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions to amp up his preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

"If all goes well, Eumir will have one or two more pro fights to continue his preparation for next year's Olympics," said Gibbons.

Wild Card is where Pacquiao trained for his greatest in-ring performances.

As much as professional fighters are now allowed to compete in the Olympics, Wild Card is serving as a "one-stop shop" for Marcial's preparations for professional and Olympic glory.



"Turning professional is an important step in my journey to the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. A lot of the fighters I may face in the Olympics have already turned pro so my professional training with Freddie will keep me at their level of experience when we battle in the Olympics," said Marcial.



"But my ultimate goal has always been to make my Dad's dream a reality, a dream he has had since my first amateur fight, to win an Olympic gold medal. That is the prize I have in my eyes. I want to be the first to bring Olympic gold back to Philippines."

Gibbons, meanwhile, thanked several entities that led to Marcial's decision to go pro.

"I would also like to join Eumir in thanking the Philippines Sports Commission and its chairman William Ramirez for their support, as well Ricky Vargas and Ed Picson, the respective President and Secretary General of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, and Dennis Principe for his help and guidance," he said.