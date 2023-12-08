UP coach Goldwin pays tribute to Cansino, Malick

CJ Cansino, Malick Diouf, and coach Goldwin Monteverde of UP Fighting Maroons. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – After ending a 36-year title drought in 2022, the University of the Philippines (UP) has not found success in bringing home the UAAP crown again.

For two seasons in a row, the Fighting Maroons were runner-ups – first, to Ateneo de Manila University in Season 85 and just recently, to the Kevin Quiambao-led De La Salle University, which drubbed the Katipunan cagers in three games in the finals.

It was not the output they wanted, but head coach Goldwin Monteverde gave team captain CJ Cansino and former Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf the recognition they deserved as they graduate from collegiate basketball.

"In behalf of team, masasabi ko naman na 'yung buong team, they did their best from the start pa lang ng training until now," Monteverde told reporters.

"CJ Cansino, [Malick Diouf], masasabi ko, these two players, very talented... 'Yung pagiging kuya nila, 'yun ang malaking bagay na nakita ko. Alam naman natin 'yung talent nila, pero 'yung klase nung binigay nila for the team, guidance and patience, pakikitungo sa kasama, 'yun 'yung talagang malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa kanila," he added.

Monteverde also acknowledged that replacing the Nigerian center would be a tall order, considering the efforts he gave inside the hardcourt.

The 6-foot-11 big man was named Mythical Five member in Season 86, finishing fourth in the statistical points race with 74.769 SPs.

"Filling in Malick's shoes will be a tough challenge, or whoever na papalit sa kaniya. But rest assured naman, the kind of culture we have sa UP, lahat naman ibibigay namin... Preparing the next guy for him, pagtutulungan naman namin."

A teary-eyed Diouf faced the audience and media after the game and uttered an emotional word with emphasis: "Sayang."

True to Monteverde's words, "kuya" Malick encouraged the budding Maroons after the heartbreaking finals and told them to hold their heads high.

"To the young boys, I talked to them. I tell them (that) this is not the end of life. So they need to keep it up. Focus on next year, prepare well. I think they're going to go far because I saw a lot of talent in this team," Diouf said.

Cansino, UP's outgoing captain, added yhat he and Diouf can lend a helping hand to the players as the Fighting Maroons prepare for UAAP Season 87.

"Sinabi namin na nandito lang din kami ni Malick if they need help. Gano'n talaga, wala na kami, may chance pa naman sila makabawi for next season," Cansino said.

