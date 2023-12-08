PBA: Rain or Shine scores back-to-back vs NLEX

Action between Rain or Shine and NLEX. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Rain or Shine used a massive second half to topple NLEX, 113-101, and pick up a second straight win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Demetrius Treadwell led the Elasto Painters in scoring with 21 points, but second stringers Beau Belga, Rey Nambatac and Leo Santillan did the most damage in the last two quarters to secure ROS' 2-5 record.

Stokely Chaffee Jr. powered the Road Warriors to a strong start, instigating a 9-0 run that had the Elasto Painters reeling with a 31-22 deficit.

Things got physical in the second period, but this allowed Rain or Shine to pull to within 60-54 after two quarters.

NLEX's lead went back to 10 points following a slam by Chaffee early in the third, 68-57, but ROS surged yet again with a mini run to threaten, 75-73.

The Elasto Painters continued their furious run until Gabe Norwood's jumper near the corner that tied the count 84-all going to the payoff period.

The fourth quarter saw NLEX struggling to buy a basket while Keith Datu and Santi Santillan drained treys on the other end to give ROS an 11-point lead.

With the win the Elasto Painters improved to 2-5, while the Road Warriors tumbled to 2-6.