Importless NorthPort rode on a hot shooting night to stun San Miguel Beer, 115-101, on Friday's PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Arvin Tolentino led the scoring spree with 28 points even as five other Batang Pier dished out at least two treys each for a total of 15 three pointers.

This more than made up for the absence of their import Venky Jois, who was out due to illness.

Despite playing all-Filipino, the Batang Pier dazzled the Beermen with good ball movement, leading by 29-22 in the opening period.

But Marcio Lassiter began connecting his shots from beyond the arc even as San Miguel started suppressing NorthPort to knot the scores 36-all. Joshua Munzon and Prince Caperal retaliated for the Batang Pier to take back the lead, 47-44.

NorthPort eventually took a 55-48 halftime lead.

The Batang Pier continued to baffle the Beermen with their ball movement even as Prince Caperal and Jeff Chan buried baskets to keep NorthPort ahead, 69-63.

A 7-3 exchange capped by Jericho Cruz's freebies cut NorthPort's lead to 71-70, but the Batang Pier unreeled two successive runs to jack the lead to 14 points, 89-75.

NorthPort did not look back since then.

The win extended the Batang Pier's streak to three, while dealing the Beermen their second defeat in four games.