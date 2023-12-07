Mike Phillips savors winning UAAP title with bros Ben, Isaiah

DLSU’s Ben, Isaiah, and Mike Phillips. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Having three siblings play for a team at the same time is already a great feat, but winning a championship together is on another level.

This is the case for De La Salle University’s Phillips brothers Mike, Ben, and Isaiah, who all became UAAP champions after the Green Archers’ victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons Wednesday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

For Mike, who averaged 9.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals for DLSU throughout the year, clinching the title was fulfilling, to say the least.

“Iba talaga 'yung nararamdaman ko, 'yung pakiramdam ko. I just wanna give glory to God," the 6-foot-8 Filipino-American told ABS CBN News.

“The whole game, I just got my strength from Him, we got our strength from Him, and we finally did it for the La Salle community,” he added.

What made it more special was how Mike was able to enjoy and soak it all in together with his siblings.

“It’s crazy. The whole story of how we all came together in La Salle was just a leap of faith for all of us,” he shared.

“We trusted in God and His plan, and somehow, we ended up in La Salle. Finally getting that championship, it’s surreal.”

Mike and Ben were the first ones to enter the Taft campus in 2020, with Isaiah eventually joining in early 2023.

“As soon as we came here, we visited [La Salle]. We just felt God’s presence. He was leading us here. We prayed so much, and God just worked it out. I don’t know how He did it,” Mike explained.

“It started with me, then my Kuya Ben came, then Kuya Isaiah followed. We’re just enjoying it now.”

Mike and Isaiah still have two years left of eligibility, while Ben has already exhausted his playing career with the Green Archers.

Joining an elite group of La Salle big men

Now that Mike and his brothers can call themselves champions, he can say that he lived up to the challenge that their alumni put upon them during the institution’s ring ceremony which happened ahead of the UAAP finals.

The trio saw firsthand Don Allado, Adonis Sta. Maria, Willie Wilson, and other La Salle bigs receive their respective championship rings, and for Mike, they served as inspirations for the present Green Archers.

“Ibang klase talaga kasi they’re on a different level. They’re the people I look up to every day. For them to share their presence and to share their thoughts, malaking tulong talaga,” he said.

“Yun talaga 'yung inspiration namin, to win a championship, to be with that company.”

When asked if he thinks they could also win multiple rings just like their elders, here’s what Phillips had to say:

“God willing. We’ll work out best, we’ll try our hardest.”