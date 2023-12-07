M5: Blacklist falls to FireFlux but secures knockouts spot

Oheb and Yue during a huddle in Blacklist's M5 World Championship match against Fire Flux Esports. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

Blacklist International is heading into the M5 World Championship playoffs from the lower bracket after absorbing a 0-2 loss against FireFlux Impunity during their group stage matchup at the EVM Convention Center, Thursday night.

FireFlux's star midlaner Ahmet "Rosa" Batir starred in the two-game series, getting back-to-back MVP nods against in Game 1 and 2 for his efforts on Lylia and Valentina.

The Turkish squad fired on all cylinders in Game 1, catching the home team off guard with a pocket Leomord pick and denying Blacklist of any major resources, piling up a 9,200 gold lead to close out the salvo.

FireFlux rode on the momentum of the last game, harassing Stephen "Sensui" Castillo in the jungle to deny him of any crucial objectives across the board.

Blacklist seemed to have found their way back into the match after Sensui and Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo put up a miracle play that set Blacklist up for a double kill.

But the firepower of the Turkish squad was just too much for the MPL Season 12 finalists, as they ended the game after a crucial pick-off on Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, leading to a wipeout.

Blacklist will next head into the first phase of the playoffs, which will also be held at the EVM Convention Center. The second phase of the playoffs will be held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium from December 15 to 17.