LaLiga stars Luis Garcia and Nacho Monreal. Handout photo

M88 Mansion, a leading online gaming platform in Asia, has partnered with Spanish football league LaLiga to launch The Legends Asian Tour 2023 in an effort to bring European football closer to Asian fans.

Centered on the theme "For the Love of Football," the tour will feature footballers Luis Garcia and Nacho Monreal as LaLiga Ambassadors.

The week-long tour is scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila, aiming to provide football fans with an immersive experience.

Garcia, former winger for Spanish league giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, and Monreal, former defender for Arsenal and Real Sociedad, will participate in a series of events including friendly matches against local influencers.

Fans will also have opportunities to meet and interact with them through private dinners and meet-and-greet events.

Since 2020, M88 Mansion has been LaLiga's official regional betting partner in Asia. The partnership has led to initiatives like LaLiga Ambassadors, LaLiga Experience, LaLiga Room, and meet-and-greet in watch parties, providing unique experiences to football fans.

The Legends Asian Tour 2023 represents a continuation of the ongoing partnership, now in its fourth year, focusing on celebrating the global appeal of football. It emphasizes the sport's capacity to unite diverse backgrounds and includes a series of friendly matches, interactive sessions, and cultural exchanges in various cities.