Choco Mucho hell-bent on putting up a fight in PVL semis

Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Choco Mucho is hell-bent on putting up a fight in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals.

The second-seeded Flying Titans found themselves down 0-1 in the playoffs after relinquishing a 2-0 set lead to the resurgent Cignal in five frames, 18-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-10, on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

But this does not mean the series is over, according to coach Dante Alinsunurin, as they try to equalize on Saturday at the same venue.

"Sabi ko sa kanila, sa pagkatalo nating ito, kailangan natin trabahuhin ulit 'yung semis, kasi hindi ibibigay sa atin nang madali kasi labanan ito ng mga may experience talaga," Alinsunurin told reporters.

"Alam naman natin 'yung Cignal na every conference na lang title contender sila. Sinabi ko lang sa kanila na kailangan naming trabahuhin ulit sa Saturday para makakuha pa kami ng isa pang panalo," he added.

Prior to the semis, Choco Mucho had a 10-game winning streak from the elimination round, but they saw it getting snapped by Cignal on Thursday.

Despite being shocked by the defeat, the mentor said they would be back to the drawing board – not to enhance skills, but to refigure their mindset coming Game 2.

"In terms of sa skills, ando'n naman kami. Siguro 'yung magiging (adjustment) lang namin ay 'yung sa mindset namin, na kahit down kami dahil sa nangyari sa Game 1, kailangan naming bumawi, may chance pa rin kami manalo sa series na 'to. 'Yun lang naman ang importante sa amin ngayon," Alinsunurin said.

