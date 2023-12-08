Amir Khan told on potential Pacquiao fight: Stay retired

Amir Khan enters the ring against Terence Crawford before their WBO welterweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2019 in New York City. Al Bello, Getty Images/AFP

Former world champion Carl Froch has an advice to fellow British fighter Amir Khan on a possible comeback fight against Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao: Stay retired.

The former unified super middleweight champion was apparently concerned about Khan chasing Pacquiao, citing that it will end in disaster.

"(Pacquiao) is a solid, fierce competitor, 44 years old, a big puncher," Froch, said in his YouTube channel.

"A punch is the last thing to go from a professional boxer. Amir Khan calling out Pacquiao is purely for money, and he needs to be careful."

Froch pointed out that Khan is known for his weak chin. In his last outing against Kell Brook last 2022, the former former junior welterweight champion, got stopped in six rounds.

Khan has retired since and was even meted a two-year ban due to doping.

“We saw him against Brook, he got hit with a jab and his legs turned to Bambi,” said Froch.

But Khan wanted to come out of retirement to fight Pacquiao, a former training partner under Freddie Roach.

"He can’t take a punch. His punch resistance has gone. He’s had a great career, his service to boxing has been unbelievable -- he won a silver medal and went on to have a great career,” said Froch.

"I know Pacquiao’s 44 years old, but he’s still gonna knock out Amir Khan. He needs to stick to whatever he’s doing. I think he’s promoting or trying to get into that side.

"Do not fight Pacquiao, it’s dangerous. Keep the gloves hung up, Amir.”

