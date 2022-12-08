Why Ginebra's Tim Cone ditched the long sleeves and tie

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. PBA Images

When Ginebra battled NorthPort in Game 1 of their quarterfinal showdown, coach Tim Cone was noticeably not wearing his signature long sleeves and tie.

Cone said he has decided to ditch his old get-up for the comfort of his coaching staff.

"I know it’s always been my thing. It’s never been my coaching staff’s thing. Coaches always hate it. But it’s always been my thing, and they had to do it because of me. But now, I’m adjusting to them. I’m doing this so they can be a little bit more comfortable," the Ginebra coach explained after their 118-102 win over the Batang Pier on Wednesday.

He said he got the idea during his brief assistant coaching gig with the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League.

"I’ve been thinking about it for quite a while. Ever since the NBA started doing away with the thing. Honestly, I feel bad for my coaching staff that we are the only ones still in the dinosaur age. It really is more for them than it is for me," said Cone.

But despite giving in to wearing polo shirts, Cone said he had his say regarding the choice of color. They have decided to go with black.

"That’s my color. Any other color makes me look fatter than I am, which I am. I don’t want to look any fatter," Cone said.

"Black is all we've got. We aren’t going to wear any white... A few of my coaching staff can wear white. I’m the big boss on the coaching staff, so black is my color."

Cone said he did not like wearing black when he was younger, but things are different now.

"Funny, when I was younger, I hated wearing black. But I was skinny back then. Black is a good color now at my age," said Cone.

