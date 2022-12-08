Ray Parks Jr. and other Filipinos in the B.League will be in action during the All-Star Weekend. (C) B.LEAGUE



Filipino players in the B.League will be given the spotlight during its All-Star Weekend in January.

Eleven Filipinos have been named to the Asian All-Star Team that will face off against the B.League Rising Stars on Day 1 of the All-Star Weekend on January 13 in Mito City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

These are: Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks Jr., Kiefer Ravena, Matthew Wright, Justine Baltazar and Jay Washington. They will be joined by Division 2 players in Kobe Paras, Roosevelt Adams, Gregory Slaughter and Jordan Heading.

Completing the Asian All-Stars are: Wang Weija, Yang Jaemin, Brandon Jawato and Gibeom Cheon.

Heading, who plays for Nagasaki Velca, will also compete in the 3-point contest, also on January 13.

He will be up against Ryoma Hashimoto (Levanga Hokkaido), Takatoshi Furukawa (Akita Northern Happiness), Makoto Hiejima (Utsunomiya Brex), Christopher Smith (Chiba Jets), Kosuke Kanamaru (San-en Neophoenix), and Takumi Saito (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins).

Meanwhile, Kiefer Ravena of the Shiga Lakes will be vying in the Skills Challenge.

He will battle against the Ibaraki pair of Asahi Tajima and Atsunobu Hirao, Yuki Togashi of the Chiba Jets, Yuma Fujii of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, Yuki Kawamura of the Yokohama B. Corsairs and Haruki Sudo of the Ryukyu Golden Kings's under-18 team.

This marks the first time in two years that the B.League will hold an All-Star weekend, with last year's festivities cancelled shortly before it was set to start due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Adastria Mito Arena will serve as the venue for the All-Star weekend.

Related video: