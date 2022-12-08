Pinoys search NBA the most on Google for sports

Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy, following the Golden State Warriors' Game 6 win on June 16, 2022. John G Mabanglo, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE

MANILA – Filipinos have remained big basketball fans as nine of the 10 most search topics about sports on Google in 2022 happened to be about hoops.

In Google’s Year in Search 2022, Pinoy hoop fans closely followed the matchup of Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals as “Warriors vs Celtics” became the top trending topic in sports list.

Eight of the 10 sports-related top topics were also connected to the NBA, with PBA taking only the seventh spot.

Warriors clinched yet another NBA title behind the first-time Finals MVP Stephen Curry. They outlasted the Celtics in 4-2.

Meanwhile, the only non-basketball topic in the top 10 list was Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ setter Deanna Wong, who placed 10th in the ranking.

In Game-related topics, Wordle occupied the top spot, beating Axie Infinity in the list.

Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson did not make it to the sports list but managed to secure a spot in the male personalities, taking the eighth spot.

Aside from making waves in the Utah Jazz in the NBA. Clarkson delighted his Filipino fans when she joined the Gilas PIlipinas in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Here’s the top 10 list for game-related and sports-related topics.

Game-related

Wordle

Axie Infinity

Arceus X

Razer Gold

Tower of Fantasy

Jollymax

Lost Ark

Anime Adventures codes

Flyff Universe

MIR4

Sports-related