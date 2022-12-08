MANILA -- San Miguel Beer interim coach Jorge Gallent maintained that he is just holding the fort for coach Leo Austria, who is unavailable due to health protocols.

The defending champions are riding a 5-game win streak under Gallent and are just a win away from reaching the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals.

But Gallent said they are just waiting for Austria's return.

"Coach Leo is still recovering. We wish him all the best," said the coach after their Game 1 win over the FiberXers.

"Me, coach Peter [Martin], and coach Ato [Agustin], we are just here filling the spot."

There were rumors that San Miguel Corp. is considering replacing Austria.

This was the same talk just before the Beermen won the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup title against TNT Tropang Giga.

But Gallent said being head coach is a tough job as he primarily worked as a defensive coach as an assistant.

"It’s just more responsibilities," he said. "Being an acting head coach... it’s more responsibilities. You have these good 15 players."

