Mobile Legends: Bang Bang livestream.

MANILA - Reigning world champions Blacklist International are grouped with global dark horse Falcon of Myanmar in the group stages of the M4 World Championships.

Aside from the Myanmar squad, Blacklist are grouped with Incendio Supremacy of Turkey and Burn x Flash of Cambodia.

MPL Philippines Season 10 finalists Echo Philippines were grouped into Group C alongside Indonesian powerhouse RRQ Hoshi, Singaporean Champs

The Group Stages will be held from January 1 to 54 at the XO Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia, and will be held in a full offline setting after 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The playoffs and the Grand Finals will be held in Istora Senayan.

The champions will take home a $150,000 USD prize pool.

