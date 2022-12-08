KBL: Gutang shines as Sakers end Daegu's winning streak

Justin Gutang. Photo courtesy of Changwon LG Sakers.



Justin Gutang was solid for the Changwon LG Sakers on Wednesday, as they claimed an 86-76 triumph over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus at the Changwon Gymnasium.

The former De La Salle-College of St. Benilde star had 13 points, four assists and one rebound as the Sakers secured a second consecutive victory in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

The result also stopped Daegu's four-game winning streak.

Egyptian center Assem Marei led the way for Changwon with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds. The Sakers improved to 10-8 for the season.

For Daegu, Filipino point guard SJ Belangel tallied seven points, three steals and two assists. However, they slid to 7-10 in the season.

Lee Dae-heon led the Pegasus with 14 points and five rebounds, as the usually-prolific Murphy Holloway was limited to just 12 markers.

