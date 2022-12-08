Home  >  Sports

KBL: Gutang shines as Sakers end Daegu's winning streak

Posted at Dec 08 2022 01:03 PM

Justin Gutang. Photo courtesy of Changwon LG Sakers.
Justin Gutang was solid for the Changwon LG Sakers on Wednesday, as they claimed an 86-76 triumph over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus at the Changwon Gymnasium.

The former De La Salle-College of St. Benilde star had 13 points, four assists and one rebound as the Sakers secured a second consecutive victory in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

The result also stopped Daegu's four-game winning streak. 

Egyptian center Assem Marei led the way for Changwon with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds. The Sakers improved to 10-8 for the season.

For Daegu, Filipino point guard SJ Belangel tallied seven points, three steals and two assists. However, they slid to 7-10 in the season.

Lee Dae-heon led the Pegasus with 14 points and five rebounds, as the usually-prolific Murphy Holloway was limited to just 12 markers. 

