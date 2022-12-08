From the Azkals Facebook page

MANILA -- The Philippine Azkals announced on Thursday the team's new coach Josep Ferré Ybarz, who is known for his work at the FC Barcelona Academy .

The Spanish coach, often times referred as Coach Coco, will be calling the shots for the national football team which will compete in the AFF Mistubishi Electric Cup starting Dec. 20.

He will be taking the place of coach Scott Cooper.

"MALIGAYANG PAGDATING SA PILIPINAS, COACH COCO! With more than a decade of coaching experience under his belt, former FC Barcelona Academy coach Josep Ferré Ybarz takes the top coaching job for the Philippines National Football Team," the team said in its Facebook page.

According to Azkals team manager Dan Palami, Ferré's experience in Barcelona and various professional clubs "is suitable for our mostly young and dynamic squad."

Ferré started with stints as academy director of FC Barcelona Escola, Kitchee SC (Hong Kong), and Buriram United (Thailand).

He then became head coach of Nike Japan, and Thai Premier League clubs Ratchaburi FC and Bangkok Glass FC, before moving to FC Bayamón of Puerto Rico.

The 39-year-old Spanish coach from Catalonia then returned to Asia as an assistant at Quess East Bengal in India before taking the reins for Barça Foundation of FC Barcelona.

