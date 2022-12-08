Sibol's representatives to the International Esports Federation world championships

Sibol's Dota 2 bets are assured of at least bronze in the International Esports Federation (IESF) world championships after escaping host country Indonesia during their showdown, 2-1, in Bali Wednesday evening.

It's been a near flawless run for the Pinoy squad, bannered by players of Grindsky Esports and Polaris Esports, as they defeated Kazakhstan in the upper-bracket quarterfinals, after qualifying through the play-ins.

Averting a reverse-sweep, Philippines will face Laos for the first grand finals slot Thursday at 6 p.m.

Whoever wins the match will go through to the grand finals with an instant 1-0 advantage against their opponent.