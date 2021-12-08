Jayvee Ansaldo paced Basilan BRT in their win against BYB Kapatagan. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

Basilan BRT finally returned to the win column on Tuesday night, after claiming a 65-63 victory over BYB Kapatagan in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Basilan BRT snapped a six-game skid to improve to 4-6, although they remained in sixth place in the league standings.

The Peace Riders nearly squandered a 15-point lead, however, as they gave up 14 unanswered points to the Buffalos who closed the gap to one point, 62-61, with 65 seconds to play.

Basilan was held without a point for six minutes.

It was Jorem Morada who ended the drought for the Peace Riders, completing an and-1 for a 65-61 lead with 43.8 seconds to play. Richard Kwong scored with 11.6 seconds to go to make it a two-point game, 65-63, but the Peace Riders held firm in the dying seconds to end their losing streak.

"Very thankful ako kasi matagal na namin hinahangan ito," said Basilan head coach Ron Jalmanzar. "Noong fourth quarter medyo kinabahan pero naka-survive naman."

The Buffalos dropped to 6-4, tied with Zamboanga Sibugay at second.

Homegrown player Jayvee Ansaldo led Basilan with 15 points, six rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Darwin Lunor had his best game this conference with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Nikko Panganiban added 11 points.

Jonel Bonganciso had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Kapatagan, while Edrian Lao chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kwong chalked up 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The Buffalos will next battle Globalport-MisOr tomorrow at 6:30 pm, while the Peace Riders will face the skidding Roxas on Thursday, 4 p.m.

The scores:

Basilan 65 - Ansaldo 15, Lunor 14, Panganiban 11, Morada 9, Daa 6, Salim 5, Julkipli 2, Luciano 2, Ferrer 1, Sallidin 0, Solis 0, Soliva 0, Bulac 0.

Kapatagan 63 - Bonganciso 13, Lao 12, Kwong 11, Rodriguez 7, Sollano 5, Manalo 5, Ariar 4, Puerto 2, Daanoy 2, Saga 2, Regero 0.

Quarterscores: 20-17, 42-25, 55-41, 65-63.