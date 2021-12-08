Undermanned Iligan shocks Roxas in VisMin Cup

Lugie Cuyos and MFT Iligan snapped a three-game slide in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- Playing without two of its leading scorers, MFT Iligan still pulled off an 80-77 upset of Roxas in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg, Tuesday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Iligan snapped a three-game streak to improve to 3-8 in the competition.

They were playing without leading scorers Jack Hoyohoy and Lester Tamayo, who have both left to play in the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational. Though short-handed, the Archangels played inspired basketball to claim the big win.

"As I always say, these guys sacrifice a lot kasi ang dami naming struggles on and off the court pero 110 percent all-out effort pa rin," said Iligan head coach Kiko Flores.

Trailing by four, Lugie Cuyos went on a personal 5-0 run, on a triple and a putback, to tow the Archangels to the lead, 73-72, with 2:48 to go.

Nick Abanto answered back on the other end with a jumper but Junjun Cecilio regained the lead for Iligan with two stripe shots with 2:09 left, 75-74.

Cuyos, Algeroh Benitez, and playing assistant coach Rendell Dela Rea made five more freebies to seal the deal.

The Archangels are still at the bottom of the league standings, but they have a chance to move up to the sixth spot.

Dela Rea, 43, had a team-high 19 points -- going 4-of-5 from the line -- alongside six rebounds.

Cuyos finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Alexis Rivera chipped in 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 clip.

Marlon Monte paced the Vanguards with 22 points, while James Martinez added 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Embons Bonleon chimed in 10 points as Roxas fell to 5-5, still at the fourth spot.

The Archangels will close their elimination round against Zamboanga Sibugay tomorrow at 4 p.m. The Vanguards resume play on Thursday against Basilan BRT.

The scores:

Iligan 80 - Dela Rea 19, Cuyos 18, Rivera 10, Cecilio 9, Torres 6, Quinga 4, Aparice 4, Benitez 3, Andrade 3, Bernardino 2, Bautista 2, Tagolimot 0, Benedictos 0, Daguisonan 0.

Roxas 77 - Monte 22, Martinez 13, Bonleon 10, Tabi 8, Segura 6, Templo 5, Dela Cruz 5, Abanto 4, Valin 2, Mabigat 2, Basco 0.

Quarterscores: 25-27, 45-46, 55-59, 80-77.