Home  >  Sports

PBA: NLEX overpowers San Miguel, picks first win

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2021 08:09 PM | Updated as of Dec 08 2021 08:54 PM

NLEX overcame a slow start to pull off a surprise win against San Miguel Beer, 114-102, in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena Wednesday night.

NLEX's import KJ McDaniels scored 27 points to go with 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in leading the Road Warriors past the Brandon Brown-led Beermen.

San Miguel had a fiery start courtesy of Brown, who scored 27 points in the first half. 

But the Road Warriors battled from a 10-point deficit and eventually turned the tables on the Beermen who fell to a 0-1 start.

(More details to follow)

Read More:  PBA Governors Cup   San Miguel Beer   NLEX Road Warriors   Baskteball  