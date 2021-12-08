NLEX overcame a slow start to pull off a surprise win against San Miguel Beer, 114-102, in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena Wednesday night.

NLEX's import KJ McDaniels scored 27 points to go with 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in leading the Road Warriors past the Brandon Brown-led Beermen.

San Miguel had a fiery start courtesy of Brown, who scored 27 points in the first half.

But the Road Warriors battled from a 10-point deficit and eventually turned the tables on the Beermen who fell to a 0-1 start.

(More details to follow)