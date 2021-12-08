MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has gotten a positive response from the local government units that will host their games regarding the possibility of having fans back in venues.

This, according to league commissioner Willie Marcial who is optimistic that local basketball fans can watch games in person within the month.

"Maganda ang usapan, positive 'yung mga reactions," Marcial told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, one day before they open the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Fans will not yet be allowed at the Ynares on Wednesday when NorthPort and Alaska open the conference, followed by a showdown between NLEX and San Miguel Beer.

But after talks with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano last week, Marcial believes that they can have fans back in the stands by next week.

"Malalaman natin within next week kung ano na 'yung kanilang ipapatupad, anong mga protocols nila," Marcial had said in a separate interview on "The Chasedown" last Saturday.

"December 8-15, malamang Ynares tayo. Siguro pagkatapos ng 15, by next week, may mga fans na," he said.

The PBA will fully comply with the health and safety protocols that each LGU is implementing, including having an attendance limit as well as a vaccine mandate.

According to Marcial, the Mall of Asia Arena is likely to allow only a total of 1,200 persons inside the venue, which already include the teams, the league's technical staff, and the personnel of their broadcast partner.

"Ang sabi sa akin ng IATF, huwag ko daw isagad. So, baka 800 na lang ang makakapanood," he explained. "So ganoon."

"Pero dahan-dahan 'yan. Habang gumaganda ang sitwasyon natin dito sa Pilipinas, lumuluwag 'yan," he added.

What's certain is that every fan who will watch in-person should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Marcial stressed.

"Kailangan, 'yung lahat pong manonood, fully vaccinated. Dala po niyo ang card niyo, fully vaccinated po lahat, ipapakita, tapos meron kayong ID ng government ID, para papasukin po kayo," he said.

The league is implementing a vaccine mandate among its ranks, with unvaccinated players not allowed to play in the Governors' Cup.

