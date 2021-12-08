Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap (31) and forward Kevin Durant (7) and forward Bruce Brown (1) and guard Cam Thomas (24) and guard Patty Mills (8) wait for play to resume against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Kevin Durant scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Brooklyn Nets erased a 17-point deficit and earned a 102-99 victory over the slumping Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

James Harden added 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. He shot 7 of 13 and hit two free throws that gave Brooklyn its first lead, 91-90, with 6:41 remaining.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points, James Johnson contributed 12 and Patty Mills chipped in 10 as Brooklyn shot 50.6 percent and won for the 15th time in 19 games.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 28 points and added nine assists after sitting out Saturday with a sprained left ankle, but Dallas dropped its fifth straight home game and lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

Kristaps Porzingis added 17 points and 12 rebounds as Dallas shot 40 percent and missed 37 of 46 3-point tries.

Durant made 5 of 6 shots during the fourth quarter when Brooklyn outscored Dallas 27-13. His biggest shot was a 14-foot fadeaway from the left wing over Dorian Finney-Smith that gave the Nets a 102-99 lead with 61 seconds remaining.

After Brooklyn got a foul call on Harden overturned with 46.5 seconds left, Dallas won a jump ball, but Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a floater in the lane with 41.6 ticks left.

The Mavericks gained another chance for the tie when Nic Claxton missed two free throws with 20.7 seconds left, but Doncic missed a 3-pointer with 15.7 seconds left and Hardaway missed a wide-open 3-pointer after doing a pump fake on Durant with 0.7 second remaining.

The Mavericks built a 62-50 lead by halftime as Doncic banked in a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining.

Dallas upped its lead to 71-54 on a 3-pointer by Porzingis with 7 1/2 minutes left, and the Nets chipped away and were down 86-75 entering the fourth.

The Nets continued to chip away and opened the fourth on a 10-2 run. They got within 88-85 on a 3-pointer by Mills with 9:33 left.

Doncic missed five straight shots until his 3-pointer gave Dallas a 94-93 lead with 5:36 remaining. The Mavericks held a 97-95 lead on Doncic's floater with 3:51 remaining, but a 3-pointer by Mills put Brooklyn up 98-97 with 2:48 left, and Harden followed with a layup to make it 100-97 with 1:23 left.