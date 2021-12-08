Mark Magsayo fights against Julio Ceja of Mexico during the WBA Featherweight Title Eliminator boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon, AFP



Mark Magsayo's mandatory title shot against WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. will serve as the main event of “Showtime Championship Boxing” on January 22.

The venue of the 12-round title bout will be announced soon, according to Boxing Scene.

It will be Russell's first fight since he last defended the crown against Mongolia’s Tugstsogt Nyambayar by unanimous decision.

The 2008 U.S. Olympian, who holds a record of 31-1 with 18 KOs, has defended his WBC belt just five times since he stopped Mexico’s Jhonny Gonzalez in March 2015.

Magsayo, on the other hand, will be looking for a follow-up of his spectacular knockout of Julio Ceja.

He survived a fifth-round knockdown and trailed on all three scorecards when he dropped Ceja with a right hand in the 10th round on the Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas undercard last August 21.

Magsayo, who holds a record of 23-0 with 16 KOs, credited his partnership with Freddie Roach, Pacquiao’s longtime trainer, for his improvement.