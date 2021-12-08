Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota, at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, U.S. April 22, 2021. File Photo. Dan Koeck, Reuters.

The NBA is gearing up to comply with a Canadian regulation that will bar unvaccinated players from entering Canada as of next month.

The rule takes effect Jan. 15 as part of the Canadian government's COVID-related border-crossing policies announced Nov. 19. The NBA informed teams of the change on Tuesday.

Certain groups that currently are exempt, including professional and amateur athletes, will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

In the NBA, that applies to teams visiting the Toronto Raptors.

An unvaccinated player who is forced to miss a game in Toronto would be subject to a reduction of compensation and a possible fine, suspension or other action, The Athletic reported.

The Raptors' first home game after Jan. 15 is on Jan. 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers.